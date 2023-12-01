WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wrentham police officer came to the rescue of two town residents Thursday — one human, one bat.

Officer Johnathan Coliflores responded to a report of a bat inside a Wrentham home, capturing the winged mammal first with a towel, then with a piece of Tupperware, before releasing it outside as shown in now widely-shared video.

“His cautioned approach, text book transfer from towel to Tupperware and steady walk as if carrying a bomb was most impressive,” Police Chief Bill McGrath said on Facebook.

“I was not going to miss that, so I went as well to see all of that go down,” said Coliflores’ partner, officer Kailey Roy.

Roy recorded the video of the rescue.

“Just another day in police work,” McGrath later said in his Facebook post sharing the video.

Despite how comical his bat rescue may seem, Coliflores said no call is too small and not all heroes need capes

“It’s what we do,” he said. “If you call us for help, we’re going to help you in the best way that we can.”

“It could be a bat call,” he continued. “It could be whatever kind of call. But whatever you need, we’ll help you out.”

Coliflores said this was the first time he made this kind of rescue, adding that it is one call he will remember for a long time to come.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)