BOSTON (WHDH) – Several headline making scandals have rocked the Massachusetts State Police as of late.

Some would say, however, it wasn’t until the recent revelation that at least 20 troopers allegedly padded timesheets, that taxpayers really sat up, took notice and started asking questions.

Mary Connaughton works for the Pioneer Institute, an independent organization pushing for effective government.

“Why are so many state troopers being paid over $200,000 a year? How can that be possible? And when those questions start to be asked then the state police really have to do some soul searching,” she said.

Connaughton said dissolving Troop E – where most of the overtime issues stemmed from – is a good start because there are so many bad feelings surrounding that barrack. She said getting overtime in check is the most important thing.

Connaughton said proving to the public that their money is being used, not abused, will restore support of the Mass. State Police.

The group said they would like MSP to even go one step forward by looking at how many hours troopers can actually work and cut those down.

