HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A water use ban is in effect in Harvard as crews respond to a water main break on Sunday morning.

The break has caused the town’s water tank to empty, according to the Harvard Department of Public Works.

The ban is in effect until further notice, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

