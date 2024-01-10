HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities urged residents and visitors in Hampton, New Hampshire to avoid Ocean Boulevard as flood waters inundated the seaside town Wednesday morning, forcing officials to close the roadway.

“URGENT! The Town of Hampton is requesting community members and visitors stay out of flood waters. Ocean Boulevard is closed until further notice,” the New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency stated on Facebook. “Please avoid the area. Shelter in place if possible. If you have an emergency, call 911. For non-emergencies, call the Fire Department at 603-926-3316.”

High waves and sea foam could be seen flooding the area along Route 1A during the morning hours as a Flood Warning remained in effect for much of southeastern New Hampshire.

Footage shared with 7NEWS showed roadways underwater while multiple homes stood flanked with ocean water.

By noontime, SKY7-HD spotted water in several parts of Hampton recede as high tide started to come to an end. In some spots such as North Beach, at least one lane of Ocean Boulevard was reopened to traffic as the worst of the flooding appeared to wrap up.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

