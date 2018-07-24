Water closed to public at Horseneck Beach due to riptide worries

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts DCR has announced a “double red flag” warning, effectively closing the water to the public at Horseneck beach due to riptide concerns.

The department announced that the warning, which began at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, is due to “surf and rip current conditions” in the water.

Conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate throughout the evening.

Lifeguards and park staff will tell visitors about the water conditions as they enter the park.

Water conditions will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

The @MassDCR has issued a double red flag warning at Horseneck Beach State Reservation pic.twitter.com/QC7hR5Y80Q — MassDCR (@MassDCR) July 24, 2018

