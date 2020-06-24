Water Country announces summer opening date with coronavirus safeguards

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Water Country — New England’s largest waterpark — announced Wednesday that it will be opening its doors to customers this summer with an array of coronavirus safeguards in place.

The Portsmouth, New Hampshire, attraction is slated to kick off the season on July 15 with days reserved exclusively for season passholders, followed by an opening for non-passholders starting on July 18, Water Country said in a news release.

“The experience at this New England landmark will be different from any other season in Water Country’s 36-year history, as the park strives to deliver a fun, family experience while ensuring the health and safety of guests and team members alike,” the park said.

Key elements of Water Country’s new safety measures include:

Limiting Capacity

Online Only Ticket Sales

Pre-Entry Temperature Checks

Face Coverings and Personal Protective Equipment

Social Distancing

Adding Sanitizing Stations

Enhancing Cleaning Measures

Educating Guests & Team Members

Water Country says it will limit capacity in the park and in each pool, ride, slide, and building to ensure compliance with recommended social distancing standards. All guests will need to RSVP for the day they wish to visit, in addition to having a pre-purchased ticket or season pass. Walk-up sales will not be available this summer.

All guests and team members will be required to have their temperature checked before entering the park. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100 degrees will be asked to leave.

Children under 3 years of age will be the only ones exempt from wearing face masks. Guests will be required to remove their masks while swimming.

Dozens of hand sanitizing stations have also been added all around the park.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

