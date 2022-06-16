PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Who has the best belly flop in New England?

Water Country is inviting those 18 and over to find out at its second annual Father’s Day Flop competition. The event will be held on Sunday, June 19, on Father’s Day, at 10:30 a.m. Contestants can pre-register for the event online at this address or can sign up in the park on Sunday.

“We’re thrilled to incorporate some of Portsmouth’s most-loved small businesses in our Father’s Day Flop event,” says Water Country Marketing Director Chelsey Puffer. “We’ve expanded our seasonal events calendar for the 2022 season, and have included events for the whole family. We wanted to involve the local community, and our fellow Seacoast businesses stepped right up to offer some amazing prizes for our Flop Winners this year.”

First place winners will receive the “Beers, Buckets and Bowling” package, which includes a YETI cooler, a $50 gift card to New Hampshire Bowl-O-Rama, a $50 gift card to Prost Brewing and more. The second place winner will receive a “Beach and BBQ” package and the third place finisher will receive a “Night on the Town” package.

More information on the event can be found on Facebook.

The event marks the water park’s return to full daily operations for the first time since 2019.

