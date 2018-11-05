Water damage, wind likely cause of Allston facade collapse

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A building collapse in Allston on Sunday that left two people injured — one critically — was likely caused by long-term water damage and high winds, according to officials.

Inspectors and engineers returned to Harvard Avenue on Monday in the hopes of determining what caused the front facade of a one-story commercial building to come crashing down onto the sidewalk.

After an investigation, Boston Inspectional Services Commissioner William “Buddy” Christopher Jr. said the cause was likely long-term water damage coupled with unusually windy conditions over the weekend.

“As water works its way into a masonry joint, and then it freezes and expands, it sometimes can compromise the mortar joints, so it makes a bigger opening and then a little more water gets in,” Christopher said. “The damage that was done to the building is not structurally compromising the building at all.”

Christopher also said everything that failed was on the exterior of the building and he hopes to have the businesses that occupy the building back open by the end of the week.

