Water damage, wind likely caused building collapse in Allston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A building collapse in Allston on Sunday was likely caused by long-term water damage and wind, according to officials.

Inspectors and engineers were on the scene of where the top of a building collapsed onto the sidewalk on Harvard Avenue.

The incident sent two people to the hospital, one woman in critical condition.

Bob O’Guin was inside his bar and grill, the Common Ground, when the outer wall began to collapse. He said about 30 people were in his restaurant when he heard what sounded like thunder.

“We wanted to make sure there was nobody underneath the rubble,” O’Guin said. “We were looking for hands and stuff.”

Boston’s Inspectional Services Commissioner said the likely cause of the collapse was long-term water damage coupled with the intense wind over the weekend.

“As water works its way into a masonry joint, and then it freezes and expands, it sometimes can compromise the mortar joints, so it makes a bigger opening and then a little more water gets in,” Buddy Christopher said. “The damage that was done to the building is not structurally compromising the building at all.”

Christopher said everything that failed is on the exterior of the building.

The commissioner hopes to have the businesses at this building opened back up by the end of the week.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)