BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighborhoods in Boxford have been without water after the town said there was a water service disruption at the pump house.

The town ordered the Andrews Farm Water Company, which runs the pump house, to take immediate action.

But officials said the company did not provide any remedial response; as a result, Governor Maura Healey declared a water emergency.

The emergency declaration will allow the town’s department of public utilities to take over the community water system.

Along wit that, the fire department brought in a tanker of non-drinkable water for flushing. Another tanker is expected to be delivered Thursday.

The East Fire Station and the police station have also opened their doors for restrooms and drinking water.

The town administrator said that they do not have an estimate for when water will be restored.

