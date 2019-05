BOSTON (WHDH) - Roof failure led to water entering several areas of Tufts Medical Center Sunday morning.

No patients were touched by the water but hospital staff relocated some inpatients out of an abundance of caution, according to a medical center spokesperson.

No injuries were reported.

Repairs are being made to the roof.

