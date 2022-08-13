BOSTON (WHDH) - Water coated the Boston Common Saturday morning after a water main broke at the corner of Boylston and Charles Street.

Water crews were able to locate the shut off and stop the deluge shortly before 8 a.m.

Much of the Common and Public Gardens were coated in a thin film of water and debris from the initial break littered the sidewalk.

Ducks were even sighted swimming under a park bench.

