BOSTON (WHDH) - Water coated the Boston Common Saturday morning after a water main broke at the corner of Boylston and Charles Street.

Water crews were able to locate the shut off and stop the deluge shortly before 8 a.m.

Much of the Common and Public Gardens were coated in a thin film of water and debris from the initial break littered the sidewalk.

Ducks were even sighted swimming under a park bench.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox