BOSTON (WHDH) - A portion of Boylston Street near the Boston Public Garden flooded with ankle-deep water Friday afternoon.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission called the incident a “leak in the street” near 364 Boylston Street, between Arlington and Berkeley streets.

The stretch of road was blocked off by police cruisers. Crews were on scene trying to stop the flow of water as of 2 p.m.

