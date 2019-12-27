Water issues hinder fire crews as roaring inferno consumes sprawling Concord mansion

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from several area communities are dealing with water access issues as they work to battle a raging blaze that has engulfed a sprawling mansion in one of Concord’s oldest neighborhoods on Friday.

Crews responding to a multi-alarm fire at a home on 240 Fairhaven Hill Road around 10:30 a.m. found heavy flames shooting from the attic and smoke pouring into the sky.

As the fire raged on, it spread across the roof and down to the lower levels of the home, where flames could be seen bursting through windows, the front door, and consuming towering white columns, causing the portico to collapse.

“The fire started extending to the second floor and then the third floor. We had crews inside from Concord, Lexington, and Bedford,” Concord Assistant Fire Chief Walter Latta told reporters. “As you can see, the fire got away from us.”

Video from SKY7 HD showed several ladder trucks working to get close to the home, which appeared to be secluded and set back in a wooded area.

Chunks of charred wood could be seen crashing to the ground as the fire started to eat away at the home’s facade. The roof and chimney also caved in as giant plumes of black smoke consumed the area.

Firefighters were using water tankers to fill up large tubs because there was just a single 30,000-gallon water source in the immediate area. As of 12:30 p.m., crews had already dumped 10,000 gallons of water on the fire.

There are few fire hydrants in the neighborhood because the home, which was built in the late 1800s, is located in one of the oldest parts of the town.

The 6,500-square-foot home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is valued at nearly $3 million, town records show.

Two people were home when the fire broke out but they were able to escape to safety.

No firefighters have been injured in the battle.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

#BREAKING Crews filling up tub with thousands of gallons of water to be used to help fight fire in Concord, Ma #7News pic.twitter.com/SioaOyQoCq — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) December 27, 2019

More from scene. Just spoke with a neighbor who says water has always been a concern and worry when it comes to fires #7News pic.twitter.com/gjJN0shqOF — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) December 27, 2019

