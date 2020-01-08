Water issues hinder Stoughton firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters encountered a water supply issue while battling a two-alarm building fire in Stoughton Wednesday night.

Crews responding to reports of a fire at a home on Bay Road just before 7 p.m. discovered that there were no fire hydrants on the street, according to fire officials.

Firefighters from Stoughton, Sharon and Caton came to assist in the firefight with tankers full of water.

Three people, an elderly woman and two caretakers were able to get out of the burning home on their own.

One of those caretakers complained of chest pain at the scene.

All are expected to be OK.

There is significant damage to the rear of the home.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

