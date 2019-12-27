Water issues hindered fire crews as raging inferno destroyed historic Concord mansion

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) – Firefighters from several area communities dealt with water access issues as they battled a raging multi-alarm blaze that reduced a sprawling, multi-million dollar mansion in one of Concord’s oldest neighborhoods to a pile of rubble on Friday.

Crews responding to a reported fire at the 120-year-old home at 240 Fairhaven Hill Road around 10:30 a.m. found heavy flames shooting from the attic and thick smoke billowing into the sky.

The 6,500-square-foot structure was designed by architect Herbert D. Hale and constructed in 1899 for Charles Francis Adams III, son of John Quincy Adams, Massachusetts historical records indicate. The wood-frame home was commonly referred to as the “Mount Vernon” estate.

As the fire raged on into the afternoon, it spread across the roof and down to the lower levels of the home, where flames could be seen bursting through windows, the front door, and consuming towering white columns, causing the portico to collapse.

“The fire started extending to the second floor and then the third floor. We had crews inside from Concord, Lexington, and Bedford,” Concord Assistant Fire Chief Walter Latta told reporters. “As you can see, the fire got away from us.”

Video from SKY7 HD showed several ladder trucks working to get close to the home, which appeared to be secluded and set back on a large piece of property in a wooded area.

