BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A housing complex in Brookline was evacuated overnight due to a water leak.

Crews were called to the Sussman House on Pleasant Street after receiving word of the issue.

Residents of the complex, which is for the elderly and those living with disabilities, were moved to buses while crews repaired the leak.

No additional information was immediately available.

