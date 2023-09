REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Road crews were called to a water main break in Revere overnight that left a section of Broadway damaged.

Water could be seen rushing through cracks in the street as crews shut down the roadway to motorists.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

