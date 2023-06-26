STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A major water main break prompted several road closures in Stoughton on Monday afternoon, police said.

Stoughton police announced the incident around 3 p.m.

Shutdowns initially included several streets in the area of Pleasant Street. In an update, police said some streets had reopened and only Prospect Street between Walnut Street and Pleasant Street remained closed as of around 3:40 p.m.

Police previously warned the shutdowns could last several hours.

