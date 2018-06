A water main break in Revere affected the Monday morning commute.

The 2:30 a.m. main break prompted officials to shut down the ramps from Route 1 north to Lynn and Salem streets.

Crews had to shut the water off to the area as they fixed the break.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)