FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a major water main break that has closed part of Main Street in Falmouth.

Police say the break occurred in the area of 704 Main St.

The break split the road open with its pressure, leaving it impassable.

The road is expected to be closed for much of the day.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.

