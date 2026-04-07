BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews in Boston worked overnight to fix a water main break on Kneeland Street in Boston’s South End.

The break closed that street Monday afternoon, as well as other nearby.

Water flowed into the road near Tufts Medical Center in Chinatown.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said a 12-inch main experienced the break, which affected two fire hydrants in the area.

The break impacted sinks and toilets at the medical center’s campus. Staff there said patients are being cared for as normal.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)