A water main break in Revere is affecting the Monday morning commute.

The break happened around 2:30 a.m., shutting down the ramps from Route 1 north to Lynn/Salem streets.

The right lane of the northbound side is blocked due to this issue.

There is no word on how long the ramps will be closed.

