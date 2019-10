TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break created a massive sinkhole in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning.

The water main broke on Newton Avenue at Main Street before 5 a.m.

Water service to residents on Newton Avenue will be impacted throughout the morning as crews repair the break.

Newton Avenue is closed at Main Street.

