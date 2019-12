HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Water service was temporarily impacted in Hingham, Hull, and Cohasset Saturday due to a water main break.

Water came gushing out and flooding Kilby Street in Hingham around noon, according to the Cohasset police Twitter account.

It is unclear what may have caused the leak nor when regular service will be restored.

Those traveling in the area should use caution.