Water main break floods Boston streets

BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break Sunday morning sent water flowing down streets in Downtown Boston.

Water could be seen gushing out of the main at the intersection of Kneeland and Washington Streets.

Crews have been able to shut the water off in the area.

Traffic has not been impacted.

The cause of the break is under investigation.

