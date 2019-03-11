Water main break floods Boston streets

BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break Monday night sent water flowing down streets in downtown Boston.

Water could be seen pouring down Exeter Street and Commonwealth Avenue about 10:15 p.m.

Boston police are asking motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews are working to contain the break.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for the latest developments.

