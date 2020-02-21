Water main break floods Brockton neighborhood

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded a Brockton neighborhood Friday night.

SKY7 HD flew over the intersection of Quincy and Crescent streets where water was seen shooting up into the air.

Utility crews were on scene working to contain the break.

A traffic advisory was put into effect.

Motorists and pedestrians in the area should use caution.

The cause of the break is still unknown.

There is no timeline for when the repairs will be finished at this time.

