Water main break floods Cambridge neighborhood

A water main break flooded a neighborhood in Cambridge early Sunday morning.

Water levels rose to cover cars and flood homes in some areas when a water main burst just before 4 a.m.

Crews are working to pump the water out of the area of Berkley and Craigie Streets.

The street was heavily damaged by the explosion.

Officials are investigating the cause of the break.

