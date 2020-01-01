Water main break floods Fall River intersection

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A large water main break in Fall River sent water rushing into an intersection.

Water came gushing out and flooding the intersection of Rock and Locust streets near Resiliency Middle School on New Year’s Day.

It is unclear what may have caused the leak or if service has been impacted in the area.

Those traveling in the area should use caution.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)