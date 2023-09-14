BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break in Mattapan left several homes and streets flooded, officials said.

The Boston Fire Department said the break happened while crews were working to extinguish a fire on Lorna Road Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the water went on to flood several homes in the area while spreading to nearby Lena Terrace and W. Selden Street.

As of 2:40 p.m., Boston FD asked that drivers avoid the area as emergency crews respond.

While attacking fire at 68 LornaRd, companies are now standing over a major water main break which has Lorna Rd starting to buckle & is flooding homes & streets from 79 Lorna, down to Lena Terrace & across to W. Seldon. Please avoid area. Water&Sewer emerg. crews have been called pic.twitter.com/zjLqvCWOdS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 14, 2023

