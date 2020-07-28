Water main break floods homes, yards in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after a water main break flooded homes and yards in Woburn early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the break in the area of Boyd and Forest Park roads found water rushing into nearby homes.

Edward Macinnes says about four to six inches of water came into his home.

“It was coming down like a river,” he recalled. “It actually looked like a river came right through.”

Crews are working to fix the water main break.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)