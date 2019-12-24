Water main break floods major thoroughfare in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A major Salem road and several homes and backyards alongside it have been flooded after a water main break Tuesday, officials said.

DPW crews worked for several hours to repair the break on Jefferson Avenue.

Water spread through back yards and into at least one basement.

“Our mailman banged on our door and said ‘Your water pipe just burst,'” said resident Sue LeBlanc, who said it took DPW workers two and a half hours to shut off the water.

The flood has turned her Christmas Eve “horrible,” LeBlanc said.

“We were supposed to go to my mom’s for Christmas, she’s 84,” LeBlanc said. “She was very disappointed we couldn’t go.”

