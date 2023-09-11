BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break near Massachusetts Avenue flooded a section of Newbury Street on Sunday night.

The Boston Fire Department says the street is flooded from the break to Gloucester Street.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

