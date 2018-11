TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break flooded a short road in Tewksbury on Wednesday morning.

A Department of Public Works crew is working to fix the water main break that left Miles Road under water around 4 a.m.

Police say it could impact water service on that street for hours.

Miles Rd in #Tewksbury is flooded due to a water main break. @TownofTewksbury DPW is enroute. Water service to residents on Miles Rd is likely to be impacted for several hours. TPD21 pic.twitter.com/G9OsO1W3oU — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) November 21, 2018

