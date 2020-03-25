Water main break floods street, homes in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A large water main break flooded a street and some homes in Quincy early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a water main break on Belmont Street before 4:30 a.m. began going door to door to make sure there were no issues with gas service as a result of the break.

No residents have been displaced at this time but some houses had flooded basements, police said.

Firefighters have since cleared the scene and water service has been shut off.

Belmont Street at North Central Avenue is closed as crews work to clean up to overflow of water.

