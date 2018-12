BOSTON (WHDH) - A large water main break flooded a busy street in Boston early Tuesday morning.

Video that was taken along on Huntington Avenue after midnight showed water gushing into the road near Brigham Circle.

City officials are working to clean up the mess.

The cause of the break is under investigation.

