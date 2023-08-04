BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break flooded part of Dorchester early Friday morning.

The pipe burst near the intersection of Stoughton Street and Windermere Road. Police had the area taped off as of around 3:15 a.m. and water was also shut off to the area as crews worked to make repairs.

Video from the scene showed water flowing over the street with some emergency crews on site.

No further information was immediately available.

