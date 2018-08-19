Water main break floods streets in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded several streets in Lynn Sunday morning, reaching the front steps of some homes.

The break happened in the area of Orchard and Bennett streets about 8 a.m.

Photos from the scene shared on Twitter by the Lynn Fire Department showed the roads covered in several inches of water.

Officials are working to the clean up the mess.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The cause of the break was not immediately clear.

Water main break near the intersections of Orchard St. & Bennett St. Lynn Water and Sewer is on scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/xm5gLjuzft — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) August 19, 2018

