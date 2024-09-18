BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break in Dorchester flooded streets near the Ashmont MBTA station Tuesday evening, prompting shuttle buses to replace T service to the area.

Crews were working to fix the water main, which created a whole in the ground in Peabody Square. The flooding began around 5 p.m., with water gushing uphill due to high pressure.

Shuttle buses replaced MBTA service between Ashmont and JFK/UMass, according to an MBTA X post. Buses were still running along the route as of 10 p.m.

One woman said the flooding has severely impacted her commute.

“It’s a real setback because now I’m going to have to call around to get a ride. We live way out in Randolph, Massachusetts, so it’s really difficult for us to commute like that since my car broke down,” Tricia Johnson said.

Businesses in the area were without running water while crews worked to fix the water main.

“This is really epic and it’s so big. It’s like it’s everywhere and it’s hazardous, so I mean, we can’t cross, of course and we’re just trying our best to stay safe,” Johnson said.

No additional information was immediately available.

