Water main break impacting 6 Mass. communities could take ‘several days’ to fix

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main that serves six North Shore communities was inadvertently struck by a contractor on Friday morning and the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority says it could take “several days” before it is repaired.

The contractor hit a 48-inch, high-pressure pipeline on the Stoneham-Winchester line, according to the MWRA.

The break is impacting water pressure in Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield, Wilmington, Winchester, and Woburn.

“Working with the local water departments, we have reconfigured the system to ensure continued service. However, there may be pressure issues in some places and discolored water from the redirection of the flow,” an MWRA spokesperson said in a statement. “We don’t believe anyone will lose water service.”

The leaking pipeline has since been shut down. Crews are assessing the situation at this time.

It’s not yet clear when repairs will be completed.

MWRA staff have just shut down the leaking pipeline and are mobilized on-site to begin the assessment and repair, which may take several days.Residents in Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield, Wilmington, Winchester and Woburn may see reduced water pressure or discolored water. — MWRA (@MWRA_update) May 3, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)