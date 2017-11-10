BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break Friday morning in Beacon Hill took hours for crews to repair.

Over three hours passed before crews were able to get the break on Charles and Revere streets under control.

Breaking: Water is shut off and no longer gushing from Revere Street #7news pic.twitter.com/Vp5B6RiXLQ — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) November 10, 2017

This caused delays for morning commuters after officials shut down Charles Street.

As of 9 a.m., authorities reopened the road.

For those still looking to avoid the area as crews continue cleaning up, drivers can either stay on Cambridge Street or take Storrow Drive.

The break caused minor flooding for buildings and homes on the road, officials said.

