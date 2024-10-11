BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break in Brookline turned a local road and yard into a waterfall Wednesday afternoon, continuing into Thursday.

A contractor drilling in a backyard on Willard Road accidentally hit a key water main that serves parts of Boston, Brookline, and beyond, according to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

The water main runs nearly 250 feet beneath the property. As of 9 p.m. Thursday, water was no longer cascading down the street.

Officials said neither water service nor quality has been impacted, as crews have rerouted water from another source using a parallel pipe system.

However, officials warn some neighborhoods might notice weaker water pressure, or possibly discolored water.

Potentially impacted communities include Boston, Brookline, Quincy, Milton, Canton, Dedham, Westwood, Norwood, and Stoughton.

As it could take days to fully repair the water main, officials are asking locals to reduce their water usage.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)