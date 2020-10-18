Water main break in downtown Boston closes part of I-93

BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders and utility companies worked to contain and repair a water main break in downtown Boston that shut an I-93 exit Sunday night.

The break flooded Summer and High streets with several inches of water, affecting traffic in the area. Exit 20A in the O’Neill Tunnel was closed because of the break, MassDOT officials said.

There was no immediate information about the source or cause of the water main break.

NOW: In #Boston, water main break I-93 SB at Summer St. affecting O’Neill Tunnel, Exit 20A is now closed to traffic. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 19, 2020

