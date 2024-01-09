LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lewis Street in Lynn is closed to traffic Tuesday morning as crews work to fix a water main break.

The eruption of water was reported around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, with water shooting high into the air. By 7:30 a.m. the geyser had subsided and the release of water appeared to be under control.

Lynn Police confirmed the city is responding to the issue.

