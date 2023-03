MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break on Stearns Avenue in Mansfield is causing trouble Monday morning.

Crews say over 20 houses in the area are without water.

The water is going to be shut off for several hours as crews get control of the situation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

