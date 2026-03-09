QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A burst pipe on the Roberston Street overpass in Quincy created a waterfall onto I-93 early Monday morning.

State police said they began getting calls about the water coming down as early as 2:15 a.m.

They said the water has been shut off and crews worked to clean up the large puddles left behind.

The mess has been removed and the scene is clear.

