ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Rockland are working to patch up a road after a water main break left a crater in the pavement, causing an early morning crash in the process.

The Rockland Police Department said calls for a main break on Weymouth Street first came in around 6:40 a.m., where water began to accumulate and caused a sinkhole to open up.

According to police, a driver ended up crashing into the opening when trying to maneuver through the water in an SUV.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle was later towed as repair work got underway. Water service was also stopped for local businesses as public works crews arrived at the scene.

Officials say the road work will likely take up most of the day. No timeline on when water service would be restored has been released yet.

