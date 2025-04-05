SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Backyards and basements were left flooded in a Saugus neighborhood Friday evening when a water main broke.

One couple came back to their home on Lincoln Avenue to find their basement was completely flooded.

“This is the second time this has happened and I thought it wasn’t that bad,” said Roghisha Awale. “But, when I checked inside the basement, it was all flooded.

Fire crews say some homes are under feet of water.

“One house has over six feet of water in the basement,” said Saugus fire captain Tom Nolan.

The water main break knocked out power to at least one home and left others in the area without water.

“They really need to take better care of the main water line or the pump,” said Awale. “It’s not even inside our property and it’s just affecting our day to day life.”

Officials say no one was hurt.

“No one is in harms way,” said Nolan. “Our biggest concerns is the electrical wires in homes [here].”

Homeowners say they’re now left to foot the bill.

“They already said we’re going to have to pay for it,” said one homeowner. “So the city people came in and said ‘oh my god, it’s so bad, but you’re going to have to buy your own pump.'”

