SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Scituate residents may notice brown water for the next several hours as crews repair a water main break.

Repairs to the break on Captain Peirce Road are expected to last for the next four to six hours.

Residents are urged to take necessary precautions while using the discolored water.

Officials urge people to allow the water to flush before using it and to check it before doing laundry.

